Journalist denies stealing colleague’s vehicle

Photo: Aaron Ochieng.

An editor with Standard Group was yesterday arraigned in a Nairobi court charged with stealing a vehicle belonging to a colleague.

Aaron Ochieng (pictured), who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani, denied stealing a motor vehicle, KBY 831K Mercedes Benz, valued at Sh2.8 million from KTN Business news anchor Joy-Doreen Biira on December 23.

He was also charged with possessing stolen property after he was arrested with the vehicle, which bore different number plates, on December 30 at Kondole shopping centre in Kisumu.

New twist However, the accused claimed he arranged with the complainant to make the vehicle ‘disappear’ from the workplace parking lot so that they could claim compensation from an insurance company.

Ochieng also told police he was given the car keys by the colleague with instructions to sell the vehicle and share the proceeds after making the missing report.

However, Biira claims the key was stolen from her office desk. The magistrate directed the prosecution to supply the defendant with witness statements even as he released the accused on Sh1 million bond or Sh300,000 cash bail pending hearing on February 3.