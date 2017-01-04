Photo: Desperate moments desperate measures.

Australian’s bid to auction New Zealand

On May 2011, a man from Brisbane, Australia put an entire country, New Zealand, up for sale on the internet. The unemployed man said he thought he would make some money by selling countries online and opted to begin with New Zealand with a starting price of a penny.

After 6,000 hits and 22 bids later, the prize raised to an equivalent of Sh300,000. However, this angered many in New Zealand and generated an outrage that forced the bite where the auction was listed, to close the auction and render it invalid.

Needy couple mesmerised by iPhones, sneakers

A Chinese couple faced eight years in jail after allegedly selling their baby daughter to raise money for iPhones and sneakers! The couple, identified as Miss Zhang and Mr Teng, are said to have placed anonymous advertisements in newspapers suggesting that they would part with their baby – unborn at that stage – in exchange for an equivalent of Sh800,000.

Police in Shanghai later charged the couple with human trafficking after they accepted money for the baby, who was only weeks old when the buyer turned up. The couple said in court they were acting in the child’s best interest. They didn’t have steady sources of income and would have had difficulty caring for the child.

They hoped that by auctioning her off the child would be placed in a good, stable home and receive a good education. However, one credit card bill showed that immediately the baby was “traded” in, the couple spent large amounts of cash during an online shopping spree, which included the purchase of an iPhone and a pair of “high-end” sneakers.

Woman sold son to visit Disney World

What would one do to visit the famous Disney World? A Detroit mother tried to sell her newborn son for an equivalent of Sh1.5 million to afford a trip to the entertainment complex! Bridget Wismer, 34, planned to use the money paid by 55-year-old John Gavaghan to take her other two children to the theme park.

She even falsified her one-month-old’s birth certificate to list the buyer, Gavaghan, as the boy’s father. Bridget and John were arrested after Bridget’s grandmother informed authorities about the unlawful sale.

Bloke puts up kidney on sale

A Facebook user yesterday shocked folks on social media after he posted an update claiming his kidney and testicle were on sale, to cushion a difficult financial muddle. The bloke not only put up the organs on sale, but also promised willing buyers a ‘January discount’!

“Anyone who wants to buy a kidney or a testicle? I’ll give you a January discount,” the post read in part, alongside a picture of a kidney perhaps to brand his advertisement! Man put up entire life for auction On June 2008, Ian Usher put his entire life for auction on an e-commerce site, eBay.

The auction included his three bedroom house in Australia and everything inside it including his car, motorcycle, Jet Ski, and parachuting gear. He also offered complete introduction to his friends and a trial offer for his job!

Usher said his friends in Perth were willing to be introduced to the highest bidder, allowing him to advertise his auction as offering a complete lifestyle. His entire life was going for an equivalent of Sh38.4 million.

One who tried to sell grandmother’s ghost online

Briton Martin Fawcett shocked many people when he put his grandmother’s ghost for sale! Fawcett said that the winning bidder would also receive the ghost’s home, a regular glass jar.

To the naked eye, the glass jar was empty but Fawcett insisted that the ghost was inside, only that it was invisible. Well, it’s a ghost! He said the old lady’s death had left him without anyone to offer financial support, hence the decision to sell her ghost to make ends meet.

In the description on eBay, he wrote: “She enjoys being let out occasionally but please ensure to put her back as when left out for too long, she begins to get anxious.

Twenty minutes a time is sufficient.” However, eBay removed the auction because it was against the policy to sell intangible items or items whose existence cannot be verified on receipt, such as ghosts, souls, or spirits.

Alcoholic sold wife to buy liquor

A man from India was arrested for attempting to sell his wife to a friend for an equivalent of Sh37,000, which was to finance his drinking. The incident occurred in June 2013 in the town of Akola, where Pundlik Chavan “sold” his wife Sangita to his friend Ganesh Walode.

Walode then forcefully tried to abduct the woman from Chavan’s home, prompting locals to come to her aid after she screamed for help. The duo was apprehended by the authorities and charged.