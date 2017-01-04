Kenya, Uganda roll out joint livestock jab programme

Photo: Kenya and Uganda have launched a five-year livestock vaccination programme to curb spread of infectious animal diseases. Photo/File

Willy Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya and Uganda have rolled out a joint livestock vaccination programme to curb spread of infectious diseases and enhance rearing of stock for economical gains.

Livestock Principal secretary Andrew Tuimur said the joint exercise seeks to curb the widespread trans-border animal diseases. He said the five-year Regional Pastoral Livelihood Resilience Programme seeks to curb the spread of foot and Mouth (FMD), Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP) and Peste des Petit Ruminants (PPR) diseases by 2022 when it winds.

Tuimur said infectious diseases and scarcity of resources such as pasture were some of the causes of conflicts witnessed among the pastoral communities and controlling them will help end the challenge.

The PS disclosed that the Kenyan government had earmarked Sh8.5 billion for the exercise which will entail vaccinating more than 3.1 million animals in Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

“As opposed to doing it only within our borders, we intend to vaccinate our animals in all the countries regionally and this will build resilience, hence growth and productivity which will translate to improved incomes for the farmers,” he said.

Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’s assistant commissioner for Animal Disease Control Noelina Nantima said at least three million animals including, goats and sheep will be vaccinated in Uganda, adding that the two countries will work with farmers to improve productivity in the target areas.

She said about one million doses of FMD, another one million for PPR and an equivalent for CCPP will be bought and utilised during the exercise.

“We are also putting up infrastructure to increase access to water even as we establish pastures so that we can minimise movements in search of the resources and in the event control disease transmissions,” she said.

The forum held at a Kitale hotel yesterday also included representatives from Igad Centre for Pastoral Areas and Livestock Development, veterinary officers besides representatives of the pastoral communities.

She also cited conflicts among pastoral communities in the arid and semi-arid regions and disclosed the exercise will also seek to create harmony among them.