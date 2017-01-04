Cattle raids a threat to education in Kerio Valley

Schools reopen this week amid an upsurge in insecurity, specifically cattle raids, in parts of Kerio Valley. The raids have defied all mitigative measures crafted to end the primordial practice.

Cattle rustling is at variance with everything in our profile as country. The horror of certain communities subjecting neighbours to persistent raids is not a 21st century practice and time must be called on architects of the horrific misadventures.

But tough questions must still be asked. Are our law enforcement agencies unable to halt the practice?Are social, legal, economic and political policies effective in addressing the practice?

A clear line must be drawn between romanticism and reactionary impulses and commercial interests that stoke these raids. Current sustained hostilities along Pokot/Marakwet border have derailed most basic socio-economic activities.

Education has suffered massively as raiders send hundreds of people fleeing their homes with scores of schools abandoned. At the weekend, officials of the Marakwet branch of the teachers union Knut raised fears for teachers and pupils as the first term of 2017 begins.

Contest for resources — water and pasture — which are vital for a cattle-reliant economies is no justification for the slaughter recently witnessed even as apprehensions have been expressed of a more sinister angle to latter-day raiders – the cold-hearted perpetrators driven by profits who stir ethnic hostilities for political reasons.

Such people are usually at the peak of nefarious activities whenever the election season is on the horizon. This group has subterranean networks that make mockery of security agencies. The number of times Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by local leaders, including Inspector General of Police has been on the ground to preach peace are uncountable.

President Uhuru Kenyatta himself has been on same mission, cajoling and threatening to no avail. This has been compounded by firearms, including sophisticated arms widely available in the wrong hands and which security authorities have been unable to mop up despite multiple attempts.

Even as DP Ruto most recently ordered that raids must be made more expensive for perpetrators, transformative measures are also necessary for communities in a region where the weather and terrain are unforgiving.

The affected populations must be helped to diversify their economic activities. A good place to start would be ensuring value addition to herders economic lifelines so that they have options, including encouraging agricultural activities.