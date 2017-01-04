Kisumu driver makes bold move for new season

Kisumu-based rally driver Chandrakant Devji Chabhadia, did not have a smooth outing, and he has come out in a big way ahead of the 2017 season.

Following multiple failures on the road – the driver had to buy three different engines for his car after his car’s engine stalled thrice.

In the first incident during the Kisumu Rally together with navigator they waded into a flooded section, he would then crush the engine again during the fourth leg of the KNRC outing that was held in Voi and in the last incident during the Guru Nanak Naivasha Rally.

Chandrakant has made the bold move and shipped in a third engine in readiness for the 2017 season in which, he says, he’ll continue from where he left.

“I have ordered for a new engine in readiness for the 2017 outing, the just-ended season was tough, I had to replace two engines during the outing, and the third is on the way, hopefully this year will have less breakdowns,” said ‘Chandu’ as he is popularly known.

He added: “Driving in a rally requires a lot of resources, it also requires sponsors who can help you have a car with sound engine, sound suspension, new tyres and a good body.”

The season was not however only tough for the driver, it was tough even for the bigwigs, who fell by the wayside one after the other, in different rally’s.

During the Guru Nanak Rally alone, celebrated drivers like Ian Duncan, Carl Tundo, his sister Tash Tundo, top seed Karan Patel and Manvir Baryan were among casualties who had a rough time. Baryan rolled out on the early morning run at Aberdare Hills during the Guru Nanak Rally.

Laukkanen Tapio who has literally swept the ground with all his opponents whenever he had a clean run retired on CS2 at Soysambu. Manvir and his partner Drew Sturrock came out of their Ford Fiesta unscathed after rolling 3km from end of CS1.

Other casualties were Onkar Rai with a broken suspension arm, John Ng’ang’a with a broken diff on CS2. Out of the 42 who started the rally, only 18 survived the demanding conditions.

KNRC Division Three driver Osman Abdullahi also suffered his second successive retirement of the season during the Guru Nanak round with a broken drive shaft on CS2. In group S category, apart from Chandu Ramesh Vishram the Classic car category also bowed out during the season.