10 tips to survive January blues

Photo: Surviving January blues.

We’re entering day four of ‘dry January’ and already struggling. New Year is past, the party is over, and for many, a return to ‘normal’ life can seem a bit grim. Cynthia

Mukanzi compiles easy ways to combat the blues

1. Make sure you’ve told everyone you’re dry

You’re less likely to give up if you’ve made a big deal about it. Failing at dry January would be a little bit embarrassing right? But don’t ram your new-found sobriety down people’s throats. No-one likes a smug teetotaller.

2. Book a holiday

My favourite way to beat the blues is to get out of town. So, sometime in January, plan something that you’re really excited about. Preferably, take a trip somewhere, but even just a weekend road trip or an overnight stay with your friends will do. And if you can’t get away until later in the year, that’s okay. The act of planning and anticipating your vacation will give you a boost in happiness.

3. Have resolution-friendly fun

January is the time when people want to save money, eat better, exercise more and work harder. Which translates to: No one wants to go out. But don’t let those pesky resolutions hold you back from having fun, just use them as an excuse to get creative.

5. Go to a fitness rave

This is when a night out meets a workout without the booze. Clubbercise is easy to follow routines to club anthems, 90s classics and chart hits in a room with disco lights, while you hold glow sticks instead of hand weights.

6. Pack loads into each weekend

Now that you don’t have a hangover to contend with on Saturday or Sunday mornings, you’ll soon realise how much extra time and energy you have on the weekends. Organise some fun things to do with your mates, treat yourself to a spa day, visit a friend you haven’t seen for ages, get outside and do something active. By not drinking, you’ve magically made your weekends much longer!

7. Deal with a stressful day differently

If you’re the kind of person who pours a large glass of Sauvignon Blanc to relax after a hectic day at work, use this month to discover different ways to deal with the stress. Run a bath, stretch, do some yoga, get some exercise, get outside and take a walk, phone a friend, laugh at some comedy, pet a dog…

8. Appreciate the norm

So you haven’t won the lottery and another year of work is beckoning, so what? Take a moment to note down all the things you appreciate but take for granted. You can physically get out of bed. You have people who love you. It’s not really so bad is it?

9. Fake it till you make it

Even if you feel down, try walking tall and slapping on a smile an A-lister would be proud of. Chances are, you’re going to feel better straight away as your brain will think you’re happy, release feel-good chemicals, and voila, you do actually feel happier.

10. Actually count the money you’re saving

Every time you would have spent cash on booze, make a note of it and watch your money stack up. Either enjoy in all that extra cash or spend it on something you’ve wanted for a while – totally guilt-free.