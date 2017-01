Photo: Meet Alicios Theluji

Her music is captivating just as her easy and yet elegant look is. Alicios Theluji’s style, as seen through her Afrobeat music, keeps evolving.

The Congolese songbird’s flair is coloured with enviable African elements. The Mpita Njia singer’s signature short hair-do has always looked stunning. It is hard to imagine her hairstyle any other way.