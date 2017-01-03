Insecurity hurts Kerio Valley education

Photo: A police officer on duty. Photo/FILE

At least 500 teachers in Kerio Valley may not resume duty as schools open today following weeks of skirmishes that have rocked the region during the December holidays. Marakwet branch Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) executive secretary John Cheberi said teachers will not report to work until calm is restored.

A series of attacks on residents has left two boda boda operators shot dead, four injured and motorbikes stolen. Cheberi said teachers, who depend on boda bodas as a means of transport to access their schools, are fearing for their lives.

“How will the teachers in the region get to school now that criminals have turned from cattle rustling to attacking travellers on highways?” he posed. Speaking to journalists at Kapsowar town in Marakwet West yesterday, Cheberi said the sporadic attacks have made the area inhabitable for both teachers and pupils urging parents not to send their children to school until calm is restored and their security assured.

He called on the county government to enhance security in all learning institutions. On Christmas eve, a night guard was shot dead at Liter shopping centre by suspected bandits from Baringo.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Fredrick Ndambuki said a special security team has been formed to deal with rising insecurity in the area. “We are sending a warning to the bandits, who have changed tact from attacking herders to motorcyclists, that their days are numbered.

We have set up a special unit to address the insecurity and restore peace,” he added. Mon location chief Benedict Chebii called for more security officers to be deployed in the area, adding that residents have been forced to move to Kerio Valley escarpments for fear of attacks. – KNA