Dry taps as City starts four months of rationing

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will ration water for four months starting this month following a drop in water levels at the Ndakaini dam reservoir.

Managing Director Philip Gichuki said the 33-cubic-metre dam, which supplies 85 per cent of the city’s water, is currently below half as a result of poor rains. Her said the rationing is expected to continue until the onset of the long rains in March and urged residents to utilise the available water sparingly.

“Those estates that were receiving water for four days we will get it for three while those initially on a five-day programme will now get water for four days,” he said.

Almost all estates will be affected but those to hardest hit include Lang’ata and Karen estates in the Southern part of the city. In Nairobi’s Northern region, City Park, Gumba, Huruma, Pangani, Mlango Kubwa, Gigiri and Runda should brace for longer periods of dry taps.

“We urge residents to use the little water they will be receiving well so that we can get to the long rains,” said Gichuki. He, however, said priority will be given to crucial installations like hospitals that cannot run without water. He said the dam has only received 250mm of rain against the normal 1,000mm.