Town Warriors retain Gusii Community Shield in thriller

Gibo Zachary @Peoplesport11

Town Warriors retained the Gusii Community Shield (GCS) after seeing off impressive Raiders 1-0 in an entertaining and closely contested final staged Gusii Stadium at the weekend.

Warriors who won the 2015 inaugural edition by edging out Hema Stage 3-2, needed a 39th strike from Donard Ratemo to heartbreak determined Raiders and retain the community crown for the second year running in the tournament’s second edition.

The tournament’s main sponsor George Omwuoyo, a former Shabana player and currently a teacher at Starehe Boys’ Centre, joined hands with Charles Matoke and Duke Momanyi to award champions Town Warriors Sh10,000 and a trophy while Raiders received Sh7,000 and a shield for the runners-up spot.

Atlas Nyamokenye scooped the third place and was rewarded Sh5,000 as fourth-placed Man Utd went home with Sh3,000. At the same time, Atlas Nyamokenye emerged tournament’s most disciplined team and was appreciated with Sh1,000.

Town Warriors was also outstanding in individual accolades as Joel Nyabira and Joshua Migiro (Shabana FC) each received Sh500 for emerging tournament top scorers while its goal stopper Job Kenani won the tournament’s best keeper.

Kisii United also got a share of individual trophies as their youngster Abdalla Hassan was crowned the most promising player while Ibrahim Ototo was feted as the fair play player of the tournament with each respectively getting Sh500 for their exploits.