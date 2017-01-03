Agribusiness MBA to be developed at JKUAT

Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology has partnered with E4Impact Foundation to develop a Masters in Business Administration programme in Agribusiness as a way of making agriculture more attractive.

The programme will be key in empowering and directing the youth to agribusiness, which has emerged as profitable and employment creator. According to E4Impact foundation, CEO, Prof Mario Molteni, the programme, which is offered in partnership with a local university offers unique experience to people enabling them to improve their agribusiness skills.

“This is an MBA for job creators either networking, coaching and mentoring opportunities; all features that will make this programme different from what is currently offered elsewhere,” he said. JKUAT vice-chancellor Prof Mabel Imbuga acknowledged the potential of the MBA, saying that the programme will not only be great for country, but also the continent at large.

She said a network of 60 universities could be critical in rolling out the programme to 25 countries in the continent. “Agribusiness has the potential to transform our economy and create jobs for the youths in the agricultural service industries,” he said.

Founded by a consortium of Italian companies, E4Impact Foundation was launched in 2015 to enhance the sustainable development of fast growing economies by favouring the formation of impact entrepreneurs and the growth of their businesses.

The foundation envisions leading Pan-African University Alliance for training and coaching a new generation of impact entrepreneurs and aims at having over 3,000 entrepreneurs trained, 1,000 new enterprises started and thousands of new jobs created in the formal economy by 2020.

“Most of the youths in Africa are reluctant to venture into agriculture, saying it is rudimentary. While looking for employment, the youth lean towards white collar jobs which brand prestigious and less labourious,” said Mario.