I’m father of the one-man-guitar family

Photo: Salim Senior at his home studio. Photo/Benard Gitau

Joseph Tharimu Mwangi alias Salim Senior literally rides under the shadow of his children; the late Salim Junior and Mighty Salim. Others are Sarafina Salim of Hamisi fame, Naomi Salim and Salim Young. The unsung music hero can only be regarded as the father of ‘One Man Guitar,’ but little is known about his journey in the music industry.

Many fans think he is of Muslim faith due to the name Salim. But he is a strong Christian and preaches in many different churches all over the country. He got his moniker, Salim after people were unable pronounce his Kikuyu name, ‘Tharimu’.

Still going strong operating from his home-made studio, the 67-year-old narrates how he rose from a son of a peasant farmer to be among the most famous Kikuyu gospel artiste in the country. His music was inspired by his uncle who was in a church choir and used to thrill them with English songs, which they did not comprehend as the language was not commonly used in rural areas.

Music teacher Impressed by his music, a follower at the church later connected him with Nakuru District Education Officer who offered him a teaching job. “I was employed as a music teacher at Nyakiambi Primary School in Nakuru without qualifications and rose to a position of head teacher in 1980,” Salim recalled.

As a result of his serious coaching, his pupils emerged position two in that year’s Kenya National Music Festival. Earlier in 1976, Salim had recorded his first song, Ngukinyukia O Kahora in Nairobi at Studio Sawa. The song was inspired by the hullabaloo or evangelism wave that hit Kenya after renowned evangelist TL Osborn from USA visited the country.

“He preached that many churches in Kenya were not inspired by the Holy Spirit and hence many thronged to evangelical churches. The song tried to convince followers not to abandon their early faith,” he said of the song that became a hit. In 1985, he joined the Africa Inland Church School of Music where Joyce Scot from South Africa taught him Music Theory till Grade Five.

He further learnt site singing, choir organisation and training. “I also studied musicology and music therapy and after the training, I took part in drawing the first Primary Schools Music Syllabus,” Salim said. His music was sold by studio Sawa management, with each cassette going for Sh1.50.

In 1988, he recorded his second song Njakira Kanyumba from the original English version ‘God, Build Me a Cabin in the Glory Land’. This time, his songs were pirated to an extent that he stopped producing music. “However, my fans demanded more from me. In 1990, I recorded another song, Gutikarirwo and it became a hit,” says Salim.

Though he decries that he did not reap much financially from his music, he is proud that most of his songs are embedded in gospel rhymes and Christian music books. “I did not become a millionaire, but the gospel and message is still flowing across the country 40 years down the line,” Salim said.

Though Ngukinyukia O Kahora was registered, it’s Kayamba Africa group that has been gaining from it after they did a remix. They do not pay him any loyalties for using it. “I face a lot of pressure to sue Kayamba Africa, but I feel this is not the right thing to do,” he says.

However, Salim has raised issues with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya who have assured him they will take action. After hanging his microphone, Salim Senior is a happy legend, saying his late son Salim Junior took his music to a high level through Kikuyu famed Mugithi style.

“He developed passion for guitar at a tender age and I bought him a guitar when he was in Class Five,” says Salim. Passing the mantle Out of seven children, five are doing active music and their stars are beaming strong. “My daughter Naomi has two son’s Joe Salim Junior and Glen Salim who are picking up fast,” Salim adds.

Given his age and with a fading voice, he has opted to move out of active music production and has blessed his children and grandchildren to continue lighting the music star. “Mugithi is our brand and I am happy it originated from the Salim family.”

On whether to collaborate with his sons or daughters, Salim laughs off, saying they claim his music is slow. “I have given them the go ahead to remix my music,” he says. He regrets that the music industry in the country has lost direction. Modern technology is making piracy worse.

“Still, music is about messages not about financial gain. For me, I have nurtured many musicians who have done well and I can walk with my head high,” he said.