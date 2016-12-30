Uhuru picks Chebukati for IEBC top seat

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated an advocate of the High Court Wafula Chebukati to succeed Issack Hassan as the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman.

The name of Chebukati together with six others for IEBC commissioners will now be presented in Parliament for vetting before final appointments are made.

The six are Consolata Nkatha Bucha, Boya Molu, Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye whose vetting is expected after the New Year when Parliament resumes.

The law requires the commissioners to be appointed six months before the General Election. “The President has transmitted the nominees to Parliament for further processing as required by law,” said a short media statement by State House Spokesperson.