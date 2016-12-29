Expect no favours in Jubilee nominations, Ruto tells aspirants

Photo: Deputy President William Ruto joins traditional dancers in a jig at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu county yesterday where he met with leaders from Baringo county. Photo/DPPS

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has assured Jubilee supporters that the party will not lock out anyone through endorsement come 2017 General Election. He said the party has no plans to endorse some candidates for various elective seats during next year’s nomination exercise.

Addressing a delegation of leaders from Baringo county who called on him at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu county on Wednesday, Ruto said everyone is free to seek any of the available elective seats.

The delegation comprising church, political, youth and elders were led by MPs William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Sammy Mwaita (Baringo Central), Asman Kamama (Tiaty), Grace Kiptui (Women’s Rep), Hellen Sambili (Mogotio), Moses Lesonett (Eldama Ravine) and Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu). Responding to aspirants who had asked the party to ensure free and fair nominations, Ruto assured them that the nomination process would reflect the wishes of the people.

“No one will be favoured in Jubilee Party nominations. I ask all aspirants to seek votes from the people because they are the ones who will elect them without any interference,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President, at the same time, said he would tour the Kerio Valley region in the next two weeks to assess the security situation and ensure normalcy returned to the area. He said the government is working round the clock to ensure insecurity problems occasioned by cattle rustling were eradicated once and for all.

Ruto said more police reservists would be recruited to help security personnel in maintaining law and order in the region. “We are grateful that in barely four years in power, Jubilee has managed to initiate many development projects for the people of Baringo compared to 50 year rule by the previous government including Kanu,” said Kamama.

Mandago urged leaders from Rift Valley to work together in ensuring reelection of Jubilee in 2017. Cheboi and Kamama said leaders along the Kerio Valley said they will work closely with the Governmnet in ensuring peace was attained in the region. “As leaders we will work together with the government in ensuring lasting solution to insecurity problems along the Kerio Valley are attained,” said Cheboi.