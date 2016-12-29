Ethuro orders withdrawal of police cordon at Parliament

A heavy contingent of police that had been deployed within Parliament precincts during the Special Sitting of Senate yesterday to deliberate on the election laws amendment was hurriedly withdrawn moments after Speaker Ekwee Ethuro protested their presence.

The move came after he called Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery. Ekwee further directed the Senate Committee on National Security and Foreign Relations to investigate under what circumstances the police had been deployed. According to him, the presence of heavy security was not necessary because Parliament is in the business of making laws.