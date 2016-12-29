Globe Awards for Ronaldo, Santos

Photo: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dubai, Wednesday

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos scooped the top prizes at the seventh edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday.

Ronaldo claimed the best player award after helping his country land their first major title at this year’s European Championship and firing Real to a record 11th European Cup triumph.

“Probably (this) was my best year so far,” Ronaldo, who earlier this month won the Ballon d’Or for the fourth time in his career, said in a short video message. “The people still doubt about me, about Real Madrid, about national team, and you have the proof. We win everything, so amazing year, I’m so happy,” he added. -AFP