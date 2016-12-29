How to be at peace with yourself, friends in 2017

The end of the year calls for reflection and a time to look forward to what the New Year holds. It takes discipline to begin to plan for what you desire. Discipline, because having just come from festivities, a turnaround to serious thinking is not easy. However, being at peace with oneself and those around us is, in my estimation, an even greater way to end 2016.

Yet, even during Christmas, conflicts at the home-front still made news. While, it is one thing to believe that a great company of the heavenly host appeared to shepherds of old declaring: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom his favour rests,” (Luke 2:14), it’s quite another to have a sense of rest within and without.

How do we end the year in tranquil? Be content with where you are without blaming anyone. The blame game and pointing fingers for our woes, always troubles our souls.

Author of Awakening to your Life’s Purpose Eckhart Tolle says: “Stress is caused by being “here” but wanting to be “there”. Why does it always seem greener on the other side, we wonder? Our greed can be quenched by speaking to our emotions, requesting them, to daily “remain still”.

Where else, does a sense of disturbance and trouble so easily get to us? Perhaps, we need to take inventory of unfinished business in our families, jobs, friendships and other assignments.

David Allen, a productivity consultant, best known as the creator of the Getting Things Done time management method, puts it like this: “Much of the stress that people feel doesn’t come from having too much to do. It comes from not finishing what they’ve started.”

Are you ending the year with incomplete conversations, discussions, plans and projects? Now is the time to complete them. Thirdly, to end your year well, focus on what needs to get done before 31st December. The idea is not to put you under undue pressure, rather the thought process is to help you avoid procrastination. The simplest chore may create acrimony in accomplishing it.

What is it that requires your immediate attention? Ziggy Marley offers sound advice: “Doing something that is productive is a great way to alleviate emotional stress. Get your mind doing something that is productive.”

Live a life without dread by doing your part and letting God do His. Quite a motto for remaining at peace with yourself and others. Have a blessed 2017! —The writer is a Senior Communications and Media Officer, World Vision Kenya – [email protected]