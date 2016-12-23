Champions look forward to hold onto national title

This year’s Kenya National Rally Championship Division 2 champions ‘Shamba Boyz’ will retain the same car for the forthcoming season which revs off in Mombasa on January 28.

The rally team of Mahesh Halai and Ketan Halai completed an emphatic double with winning the Division Two drivers in the penultimate Kitengela rally whist his nephew Ketan Halai laid his hands on the coveted navigators titles in the season closing Guru Nanak Rally. In an interview, Mahesh said preparations for the next season will begin almost immediately.

“We are retaining the same car (Subaru N12 B) and hopefully we will be aiming higher next season,” said Mahesh. Ketan sounded quite excited of the new season: ‘It feels really nice to win the coveted titles as we have been trying to fight for the championships which saw us challenge for podium positions in our categories and finally after four years something’s has come out of it, so ithasn’t sunk in yet.”

Asked whether championship battles scared him to some extent on the season closing rally, Ketan added: ‘Our major worry was to keep the car clean and make sure we don’t pick any punctures along the way as this would then mean losing some positions. The car preparation was the key to our success and I would like to thank the crew for their level headedness.”

Ketan started his rallying career four years ago with Mahesh who incidentally navigated Nishit Shah in the late 90s. The NBK sponsored Shamba Boyz previously drove a GC8 and upgraded to Subaru N12B which has been entered in the annals of KNRC history with double championship victory for both drivers.

While Mahesh sealed his championship at penultimate stage in Kajiado County earlier in the month, Ketan made history on homestretch.