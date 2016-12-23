City mogul acquitted in forgery case

A Nairobi court has acquitted billionaire Mohan Golat and his wife Santoshi Galot for lack of a complainant in a case he was facing eight charges of forgery.

Milimani Law Courts chief magistrate Daniel Ogembo, who presided over the criminal case, said the companies from which Mohan was accused of illegally transferring property had not raised the complaint against him.

“The companies have confirmed that they never lodged any complaints leading to the arrest and arraignment of the accused in court,” said Ogembo. Five companies owned by the billionaire sought to have the case withdrawn because they had not raised the complaints. In determining the case, Ogembo said he considered that Mohan and his wife were listed as directors of the companies.

“The accused are directors of the complainant companies who have expressed the wish to have the cases withdrawn as they do not wish to pursue the same,” said the magistrate. King Wollen Mills, Mohan Meakins and Galot Industries are some of the companies that Galot was accused of transferring property from.

Others are Manchester Outfitters Limited and M G Pack Limited. Ogembo also found that the billionaire’s nephew, who had lodged the complaints against the billionaire, did not qualify to be a complainant in the case. “It is declared that one Pravin Galot is the one who lodged the complaints.

A determination (in another case filed at the High Court) is yet to be made on whether Pravin Galot is a director or a shareholder,” said the magistrate. Mohan now wants his two nephews, Pravin and Rajesh Galot, prosecuted for the same charges of forgery.