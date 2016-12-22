Mourinho, Klopp, Conte and Co have taken the Premier League by storm

London, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Six of the world’s most successful managers are fighting tooth and nail for the Premier League title. Here, Sportsmail analyses their fascinating tactical and mental battle for supremacy.

TACTICS

If you change the way a team play, it has to work or you put yourself under severe pressure. Louis van Gaal’s attempts to play with a back three at Manchester United last season did not come off and when he abandoned it, he looked foolish.

So Antonio Conte’s success in implementing a 3-4-2-1 formation at Chelsea represents a tactical masterpiece of recent Premier League history. He has breathed life into a set of players who looked weary under Jose Mourinho just a year ago.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are perhaps the best team to watch in the Premier League and that owes much to the high-energy, aggressive style of football implemented by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool deserve to be challenging again but can they find another way when things are not going their way? And will they keep enough clean sheets? The way Pep Guardiola has tried to play in England is no surprise and 10 wins on the bounce convinced some that his Manchester City team would stroll to the title.

But as the season has rolled on, Guardiola has discovered that here in ultra-competitive England you need great players, not just very good ones, to play the way he did at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are great to watch, score great goals and can beat anyone on their day.

On the other hand they are unable to turn possession into big leads, can be mentally suspect and are likely to produce the odd horror result. The conundrum for Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham this season has been how to find goals when Harry Kane is not playing or not scoring, and how to bring physicality to the centre of a team that wilted in the final stages last season. -DAILYMAIL