Imperial Bank depositors defend CBK

Imperial Bank. Photo/KENNA CLAUDE

The Imperial Bank Limited (IBL) Depositors Lobby Group has come out to dissociate themselves from the action of another group of 50 IBL depositors who have written to the Central Bank of Kenya with an intention to sue unless all depositors are paid their dues.

Some 50 depositors last week wrote a demand letter to CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge and chairman Mohamed Nyaoga asking them to pay all the lender’s customers the amount they had in their accounts before the bank collapsed or face court action. The seven-day ultimatum lapsed on Wednesday.

But in a quick rejoinder, the other IBL Depositors Lobby Group has distanced itself from the intended action and asked the other group to desist from going to court because such action may delay payments to all depositors.

“We have concluded from previous press releases by CBK and IBL shareholders that CBK had every intention of paying depositors 40 per cent of their deposits but were stopped due to lawsuits filed by shareholders and others,” the IBL lobby chairman Mahmood Khambiye said in a statement.

“We still strongly believe that CBK has no intentions of liquidating IBL and have not seen any evidence to suggest that. If the situation changes, we will re-assess and act accordingly,” he added.

The group of 50 led by businessman Kishor Samani alleges that CBK’s decision to shut down the bank was a cover-up for illicit deals that its employees struck with the lender’s former managers.