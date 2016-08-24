Sumgong promoted after Rio feat

Jemima Sumgong gets promoted.

After making Kenya proud by winning the country’s first gold medal in the just-concluded Rio Olympic Games, when she cliched the women’s marathon, Jemima Sumgong is already reaping the dividends of her efforts.

The athlete, who won the race in a time of 2:24:04 ahead of Kenyan-born Bahraini Eunice Jepkurui and Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia, has now been promoted by the Kenya Defence Forces from Senior Private to Corporal and also presented with gifts by her employers.

Sumgong’s victory on August 14, was also historic as it was the first ever Olympics gold medal for Kenya in the women’s marathon.