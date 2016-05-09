Meet Cubot Note S

Cubot Note S.

Brian Mureithi

Fans of popular brands tend to miss out on a lot of things due to their fixations. That’s the impression you get when you use the Cubot Note S smartphone launched recently in Kenya.

The phone sells at Sh8,888 but delivers the value of the more expensive gadgets people flaunt. Operating on Android, its speeds are great, which is complemented by a huge high-definition screen measuring 5’5 inches. The battery is definitely one of the best features of the Cubot Note S.

You get a massive Li-ion 4150 mAh battery, whose performance is impressive. With such a powerful battery that can last two days for the average user, it’s clearly a phone for addicts of Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Students and youngsters will find it irresistible given that it is also a dual SIM holder. Its camera is another plus. At 8 Megapixels you can take professional-quality photos. The front camera for selfies may not be the best, but it’s better than what most pricey phones offer.

The phone is available exclusively on Kilimall.co.ke, which explains the low pricing. Buying it offline costs you Sh3,000 more which is still reasonable for a brand just entering the market. It comes in a variety of colours including matte black, champagne gold, pearl white and pink.

The Cubot Note S boasts a 2.5D display, which is simply a hybrid of the classic flat smartphone display and the modern curved display. Being a hybrid of the two means you get to enjoy the best of both.