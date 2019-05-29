World Bank blow to clear hyacinth mess

Reports that Sh1 billion from the World Bank earmarked to tackle environmental challenges facing the Lake Victoria basin has been withheld spells peril for an ecosystem under growing pressure.

The restorative efforts which were to be undertaken by Lake Victoria Environmental Management Programme (LVEMP) in three phases will now have to await in the face of the WB decision even as the situation deteriorates and potential economic benefits drift away.

Blue Economy Conference held in Nairobi last November struck positive vibes, stirring upbeat expectations when it was revealed that it could unlock a massive Sh1.4 billion investments opportunities in the water economy projects with Lake Victoria strategically placed.

That Kenya loses Sh10 billion annually from failure to protect our blue economy assets speaks volumes of the cost of inaction, omission and constrained capacity. Indeed, nothing exposes this more than the invasive hyacinth weed which for years now has been choking several water bodies, including huge swathes of Lake Victoria,the largest fresh water body in the continent.

Freed from the weed menace, Lake Victoria has potential to make significant contributions to the GDP, provide employment opportunities besides enhancing food security in tandem with a key Big Four agenda pillar. Through the programme under review, LVEMP bought a hyacinth harvester to support conservation efforts but the emerging information is that there will be a pause in releasing the next phase in tackling the relentless aquatic weed.

But the hyacinth thrives in a polluted environment. Human activity continues to degrade the water body. Industrial effluent and other waste continue to be discharged into the lake. In the light of the funding setback, one wonders what became of a firm Equinox Energy Capital which in partnership with the government was to establish a Sh26 billion biogas firm in Homa Bay to put hyacinth weed to economic use.

The 60,000 hectares Winam Gulf is covered almost entirely by hyacinth and with weed from one hectare said to weigh 450 tonnes, according to the Kenya Marine Research Institute, estimates of 35MW of hyacinth energy can be produced from the industrial venture.

Kenya’s fishing sector has performed dismally despite massive potential, now compounded by the weed. Fishing activities continue to be confined to peasant economy, lacking in comprehensive policy, security, investment and infrastructural support.