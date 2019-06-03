Women Deliver opens doors to equality

Canada will this week host the largest international gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and wellbeing of women and girls — Women Deliver global conference.

At least 7,000 participants from 160 countries are expected to be in Vancouver — and another 100,000 will follow the event online. The forum, which brings together high-level government delegations, local women’s groups, civil society organisations, youth leaders, as well as international NGOs, will discuss challenges facing girls and women across the world as well as achievements made in gender equality.

Canada is proud to host this event because Women Deliver goes beyond a simple conference. It is a global movement to promote gender equality, a cause that can make a difference in the fight against poverty and in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Locally, we took concrete action to advance gender equality — from appointing Canada’s first gender-balanced federal Cabinet, to introducing the first federal budget with a gender lens in 2018, to launching the first federal Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence.

Internationally, we have a feminist foreign policy that integrates gender equality considerations in all aspects of our engagement abroad. In Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania for example, Canada is working with governments and local organisations in the areas of education, women economic empowerment, as well as sexual and reproductive health. Canada is also supporting efforts to stop child marriage and female genital mutilation and to combat sexual and gender-based violence.

In Kenya, a Canada-funded project is preventing sexual violence by empowering girls and young women with self-defence techniques and by engaging boys and young men. This project has reduced rape within the target community, as up to 50 per cent of girls surveyed reported having used the training to protect themselves from sexual assault. Boys also demonstrated a significant change in negative perceptions towards women and girls and how to safely intervene when witnessing harassment or assault. In the last 12 months, the project reached 15,000 Kenyan boys and girls with additional programmes being rolled out in South Sudan and Somalia.

Research has shown that when more women work, economies grow. A 2015 global study found that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP by 2025 by advancing women’s equality. Canada works to reduce gender barriers to entering the workforce by supporting Ethiopian, Kenyan, South Sudan and Tanzanian women entrepreneurs, to help them see their businesses succeed and thrive.

In Tanzania, Canada is improving teacher training, building and renovating teacher colleges, and ensuring that educational instruction addresses the specific needs for girls.

Over the past few months, there have been a number of initiatives to raise awareness of Women Deliver 2019 which we hope will enable delegates articulate the region’s perspectives in Vancouver and connect the region with stakeholders from around the world.

We can all promote gender equality in our daily lives. We can cultivate inclusive attitudes and combat discrimination at work, among friends and on social media. We can push for positive change by supporting the rights of women, girls and other marginalised people. The world needs us all in this good fight.

Antoine Chevrier — Ambassador of Canada to Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Lisa Stadelbauer — High Commissioner of Canada to Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda.

James Christoff — Ambassador of Canada to South Sudan.

Pamela O’Donnell — High Commissioner of Canada to Tanzania, Zambia and Seychelles.