With Knut humbled, Magoha must now heal CBC

Gathu Kaara

After months of grandstanding and chest thumping, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has finally capitulated and accepted the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), that is currently being progressively rolled out.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has been thundering threat after threat and even asking union members not to teach the new curriculum.

The height of this thoughtlessness was the attempt by Knut officials in various parts of the country to disrupt the national training of teachers on the new curriculum that was being undertaken by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Apparently, it has finally dawned on Knut that they risk becoming irrelevant and just howling in the wind with zero impact, as the new curriculum is already being taught in schools, while the old one is concurrently being folded up.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha has been a man in the centre of the storm, as much of the vitriol and histrionics by Knut have been directed at him.

Understandably, he has been forced into belligerence given the force of the Knut attacks. He, therefore, might feel that the Knut capitulation gives him a licence to now railroad CBC through. It would be a mistake.

This is the moment for him to demonstrate leadership. He should seize this chance to create the momentum necessary to successfully implement the CBC. With the last opposition to CBC gone, he now has free reign to marshall all stakeholders, and walk together down this road. This is not just demonstration of maturity of leadership, but it will also show all stakeholders this issue is not personal.

He should now start a series of stakeholder engagements, not because Knut had demanded it, but because this is the best way to continue carrying stakeholders along on this journey.

He can baptise these engagements as a series of consultations until the new curriculum has fully taken root, and all hurdles to its implementation addressed.

The implementation of the CBC will not be a walk in the park, as is the case with any major realignment of a country’s educational curriculum.

The authorities must seek to always carry along with them the key stakeholders, especially those expected to play any role in its implementation and those who are in any way affected by the same.

The other key players have already given their thumbs up to the new curriculum. These include the Kenya Union of Post Primary Educational Teachers (Kuppet), and the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha), among other key players.

However, the need to keep all players fully appraised of progress and what is being done to address the key issues affecting CBC’s implementation, calls for regular consultations.

The truth is the challenges are many. Teachers remain inadequate and this is urgent. There have been some moves to address this in 2019/20 budget, where Treasury Cabinet secretary, Henry Rotich, allocated Sh3.2 billion for employment of 5,000 teachers.

Infrastructure is another key deficiency. And although this has been an enduring aspect of Kenya’s educational system, the new curriculum should be taken as an opportunity to galvanise effort and resources to address this issue.

Again, the government has started addressing this and Rotich allocated Sh1.5 billion for infrastructure in both public primary and secondary schools.

As for the 280 interdicted teachers who disrupted the training of teachers, the law should be left to follow its course. For too long, impunity has ruled, with people having no qualms about breaking the law by disrupting the lives of others.

It is inconceivable that teachers can decide that because they have personal animosity against a training programme that is being implemented countrywide to benefit all teachers, they can disrupt it.

Stay away if you don’t want to participate, or go to court to seek orders stopping the event. Indeed, the Education ministry should not bother with this matter but let the employer, TSC, deal with this as an issue of indiscipline.

If the affected teachers want leniency, they should await the disciplinary process, and go and purge themselves of their criminal activities there.

