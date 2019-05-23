Why revolution talk may amount to nothing

Sabina Akoth

There is a general sense of dissatisfaction and near-despair across the country. Kenyans are angry and their dissatisfaction, real and imagined, points at their pessimism towards leaders.

Underlying all this is the desire to see things change. Kenyans want the effects of the much-touted economic growth to trickle down to all citizens. They want efficient services in government offices.

Bottom line, Kenyans want to feel valued by their leaders. There have been varied suggestions on how to change the status quo and reference is increasingly being made to revolutions. While a majority understand what revolutions are, they lack grounded perspective on why it may not work in Kenya—at least not in the manner that they envision it.

Revolutions, as witnessed in parts of Africa, require four key ingredients: The military, intelligence, media and the people. The military is often the government-in-waiting and is strategically equipped to run a country in any eventuality. Its interventions are geared towards restoring order, often in the interest of a country’s posterity. As the situation stands, however, it is debatable as to whether the Kenyan military shares in the dissatisfaction of the masses, enough to support a revolution.

The intelligence strengthens the initiatives of both the military and the people. A revolution is impossible without factual information on the state of the nation. The intelligence, therefore, provides the required knowledge on what is happening where and who is responsible for what. In many instances, the dissatisfaction within the masses may not reflect the true situation across the country, leaving the intelligence with little or no motivation to indulge in regime change.

The role the media plays in any civilian setting must never be underestimated. It has the power to change and drive narratives. Powerful regimes take hold of the media as a way of nurturing their brand. It is a relief perhaps to those keen on a revolution, that to a great extent, the local media continues to give information that fuels their dissatisfaction.

On a daily basis, our media is awash with news of corruption, death and suffering. The proliferation of social media platforms has also made it almost impossible to hide any rot from society. However, like many other institutions suffering from State and elitist capture, it is debatable as to whether the media, as is, can be trusted to lead and hold fort during a revolution.

The most critical aspect of any uprising is the people. They know their pain and needs best, and are willing to test their power. But it is not every citizen who can withstand the demands of a revolution. Indeed, a successful revolution will require a collective will of the people without anything to lose. Sadly, those who seem eager to start the Kenyan revolution are groups and individuals with a lot at stake.

Most politicians, who affirm their place with the masses, are not sold to the cause exclusively. Their hearts may be in a good place, but they are also self-serving, with multiple entry visas and secret bank accounts. The confident ones are willing to spark the fires but may not be committed to fan the flames overtime.

The few members of the civil society are not very different from the politicians. They are just as elitist, self-serving and whimsical in their call for change.

It is the hungry man at the grassroots that perhaps has the wherewithal to revolt. He may truly have nothing to lose amid his anger and squalor. But, even he is currently plagued by class and ethnic biases that will prevent him from seeing eye to eye with his compatriots. They are yet to find that one thing that can unite them towards a formidable uprising.

In light of the above, the talk of a revolution in Kenya will remain nothing more than bar talk. It will offer a cathartic feel but may never amount to much, at least not for the current generations. The existing dualities should, nevertheless, inform a different, and viable, kind of revolution—at the ballot! The writer comments on sociopolitical issues