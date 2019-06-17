Why my head is spinning with grand business ideas

Patrick Wachira

On my trip to Japan two years ago, I was startled to see streets without litter, zero traffic jams (despite a population in Tokyo of over six million people) and no street vendors.

Okay, street vendors are what we call hawkers here, for lack of a better word. You see, this is how we set ourselves up for failure; even how we refer to ourselves is not flattering. Our lingo is severely wanting.

But I digress.

I was telling you about how in Japan fellows are neat. They are so neat that even how they relieve themselves is something that sets them apart from the rest of us ordinary folk.

Let me bring you up to speed. Washrooms in Japan, at least in Tokyo, Kobe and a few other cities I visited have a unique feature. In the toilet bowl is a tiny nozzle that emits a jet of water upwards at your… eer, …um…posterior.

That means that after you have done your business (accompanied by a little farting, of course!) you can opt to use tissue or that tiny jet of water to cleanse your orifice.

But first things first. The fact that the streets of Tokyo are minus vendors is a not a plus if you get the drift.

You will recall that I am mulling my retirement very soon, and I am looking for investment ideas (if you went to a good school you may opt to refer to them as ventures but that is beside the point).

You see, I am thinking I could make a little dough by becoming a street vendor but not in Japan. I will stand out like a sore thumb and be hauled into the cells before you can yell “Waititi!”

I am thinking of a venture that will lend me anonymity. Think for a minute. Like I decide to set up a mutura business. In China.

Why China? I reckon out there they encourage the spirit of enterprise. Or why else did some Chinese blokes decide to set up businesses in Gikomba? It must be something from their home country.

So, if you see my point, I will start by selling donkey tongues and hooves. They make excellent soup, by the way. Just try it one of these days and do not ask me where in Nairobi you will get it!

Just to offer a variety of stuff in my stable, I will also sell muguka. The Meru will thank me, now that they have trouble marketing the stuff, which has made young blokes, as young as 13, marry and stop going to school.

If the Chinese can come here, start selling stuff at Gikomba and eke out a living, what in the world would stop me, a law-abiding citizen of Kenya, selling stuff in the streets of Beijing or Guangzhou?

Given the rarity that defines mutura ingredients, there is no way the Chinese will not offer me a stall in their trade fair to showcase my craft. Are you seeing how I will make millions, teaching the folk how to mix blood, tripe, a little liver and some fat to make finger-licking mutura?

You can see the local menus in restaurants starting to carry glossy pictures of generous inches of mutura, well-marinated and just asking to be chewed. It will be marketed as made in Kenya, of course, so this great country will be on the world map.

Before long, I will start an institute, which I will appropriately name Wachira’s Educational Institute for Hospitality and Gastronomics. This is not grandiose by any stretch of the imagination, or is it?

With time, I will start branches of the institute in Japan, the UK, the US and probably Russia, Kamchatka or Papua New Guinea. If you went to a good school, you did some map reading and know where that is. Your Geography should come to the rescue. If not, your school fees is not justifiable.

But I have digressed again.

So, applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals who want to start a new career in China, before branching out to other places.

And finally, my resume will proudly declare that I have received international exposure in matters of the hospitality industry, without necessarily telling the world that all I did was to start a mutura-making outfit, which in Kenya would be classified as part of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Not to worry. I will still be an SME; Subject Matter Expert.

Have an ingenious week, folks!

The writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily