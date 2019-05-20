What will you do if Huduma queues persist, Mr President?

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I would rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! Kenyans are the most amazing people to have ever been created. We are hard working, creative and our sense of humour is just up there. This is characterised by our proclivity in finding or creating all manner of memes to crack ourselves up with, even in the grimmest of circumstances and more significantly in our reaction to deadlines.

Deadlines? For who? We are Kenyans! Deadlines mean as much to us as a Picasso painting would to a starving man or court orders to this government or Rashid Echesa asking the President to explain why he sacked him…; you get the point. So, it was shocking to see President Uhuru Kenyatta, he of disappearing from the scene for three weeks with no explanation, “observing with concern long queues.”

Predetermined outcome

Mr President, with all due respect—and by the way, welcome back to the limelight—you should probably spend a bit more time in Kenya, it seems you have lost touch with our culture, sir. And, no, “irregardless” is not a Kenyan thing, it’s just yours—you know, just like the Handshake.

Anyway, I digress. Observed with concern? Coming from the Commander-in-Chief, that statement should be reserved for more fitting occasions such as not being given money by the Chinese: “I have observed with concern of your refusal to give us more money yet you had promised to do so”… You know? Not for something whose outcome was predetermined before even God created the universe.

I mean, you didn’t ‘observe with concern’ when MPs awarded themselves Sh250,000 as house allowance because you knew—we all knew—that they’d do it; it was just a matter of when. You see? Predetermined outcomes. If I’ve overstepped, sir, I apologise. I’m just wondering with concern; if you ‘observed with concern’ last Friday, what, then, will you do next Friday when the queues are twice as long? “Notice in amazement?”

Speaking of amazing things, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula is a man whose life is as amazing as his vivid imaginations of bullets that resemble billboards. The good senator from the Mulembe land is being linked with a Sh200 million con job involving the Dubai royal family, complete with an alleged phonecall recording in which he is told that “things will be very bad for all of you” if the deal goes south. The story is that Wetang’ula facilitated the sale of gold to the Emirates, collected the money and instead what was delivered were mallets in high school students’ boxes.

Final chapter

First of all, this sounds like a story narrated by somebody who is suffering from the effects of marijuana use or what millennials would call a “hits blunt” story. Who, in their right mind, would try to con the ruler of a country whose laws allow for the hand of a thief to be chopped off?

Secondly, this story marks the final chapter of Raila Odinga’s political turnaround—from sitting on the tarmac fighting against systemic corruption to being mentioned in deals that reek of systemic corruption. I wonder whether this is the “Canaan” he promised his followers; a land paved with streets of gold.

Finally, if you have not registered for the Huduma Namba, worry not, Friday iko mbali (there’s time)!

The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV

[email protected]