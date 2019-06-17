What we expect of Magoha, police bosses

Mukalo Kwayera

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha assumed office almost at the same time as Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the National Police Service Commission chairman Eliud Kinuthia.

There is no doubt the trio has a Herculean task in their respective dockets. However, there are some small matters Magoha and the two police chiefs must separately, pronounce themselves loudly on.

The CS is embroiled in a supremacy tiff with the leadership of the Kenya National Union of Teachers over the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum. That, however, is the least of my concerns today, but one hopes the two sides can reasonably resolve the differences.

For now, it is imperative for the tough-talking Magoha to firmly enforce the stipulated schooling hours. Successive Education ministers in the past two decades have been ambivalent on this subject.

At one time during his tenure in the docket, the late Mutula Kilonzo declared that classes in both primary and secondary schools commence at 8am. However, for some reason, that directive was never implemented. Many learning institutions across the country today still demand that learners report to school as early as 5am and leave as late as 7pm. Each day, yellow vans and buses ply the countryside and city estates at dawn and night with very young, haggard and sleepy learners all in the name of education. The rights of these young souls are being violated with abandon.

Education needs not be a punishment to learners, or even parents. Magoha must come clear on this matter. He does not need to consult any trade union on this. Most primary and secondary schools are currently on half-term break. It would help if the minister were to clarify this issue now.

On the other hand, Mutyambai and Kinuthia must stand up to be counted. Working under a results-oriented Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the two have their work cut out. Since enactment of the 2010 Constitution, perhaps it is safe to say no public officer today enjoys the amount of goodwill that Matiang’i does. And it’s justifiable because the CS has proved his mettle.

However, officers working under him, especially those within the National Police Service, have been a great disappointment. Which is why I beseech Mutyambai and Kinuthia not to walk in the same defeatist avenues trodden by their predecessors.

Corruption has been a thorn in the flesh of the police service. Kenyans are at the mercy of ruthless police officers demanding bribes in every corner of the country. I was surprised that during the vetting of both Mutyambai and Kinuthia, no MP raised the issue of corruption within the service. To date, the duo has yet to address themselves on the subject—the elephant in the room.

No organised society in the world can claim to exist without sound policing. Law enforcement is a critical factor of democracy and civilisation. The good work police officers do cannot be underestimated. Theirs is a noble, but sometimes thankless profession.

However, it is often said a fish rots from the head. Because of the menace that is extortion and bribery among law enforcers, citizens do not like the sight of a uniformed police officer. Mutyambai and Kinuthia have no excuse why they cannot weed out graft in the service.

The author is a Revise Editor at People Daily—[email protected]