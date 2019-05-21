We must revive tree-planting campaign

Alberto Leny

The rains are with us, offering relief to a population adversely affected by the devastating impact of drought and environmental degradation.

Coming after the recent bombshell UN report Summary for Policymakers that offered a grim warning on the biodiversity crisis facing the planet, governments are required to take immediate action to save the environment.

So far, not much communication has been forthcoming from government on measures taken to address the alarming findings, including the revelation that the earth has lost 2.9 million hectares of forests since 1990.

In Kenya, the effects of deforestation is manifested in drying rivers and other water sources and poor crop and livestock production.

One would expect that with the Kenya Meteorological Department warning that the ongoing rains may be inadequate, a major national reforestation and water harvesting campaigns would have been launched.

What happened to the national tree-planting exercise? Has the Ministry of Environment provided seedlings to farmers countrywide and educational institutions to sustain the efforts to restore our forests?

Are we going to allow the opportunity provided by the unpredictable rainfall waste away because of lackadaisical decision-making? Are we fully engaging the youth and learners in the task to guarantee nature’s survival?

These questions deserve prompt answers in light of yet another report detailing the looming doom to the environment and humanity due to destruction of forests.

The Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) Annual Report 2018 released last week following its merger with World Agroforestry (ICRAF) headquartered in Kenya, details 25 years of research on the profile of tropical forests and the people who depend on them.

This fusion will accelerate impact in forestry and agroforestry research, policy and development that have a direct bearing on nature’s unprecedented decline, the shrinking habitat and land-use change.

CIFOR scientists have uncovered direct and indirect causes of deforestation, while revealing the critical role of tropical forests in rural livelihoods, and how forests and trees can mitigate climate change and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Executive and officials at the National Treasury and the ministries of Environment, Agriculture and Water should give the findings of the two reports the attention they deserve.

Borne out of the first Forest Day in 2007 and the momentum of the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), policymakers, indigenous groups, private companies and a growing youth movement are responding to the new solutions emerging from these research findings to act upon urgent environmental challenges.

The GLF Africa Conference in Nairobi in August 2018 brought together these partners alongside scientists and indigenous peoples to bolster efforts to combat deforestation and land degradation in Africa.

Community representatives got a chance to showcase success stories through “Voices of the Landscape” that revealed that more than five million hectares of degraded landscapes have been successfully restored in Ethiopia, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda.

Kenya must implement its part of the Africa Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) in which governments made a pledge to restore 100 million hectares degraded landscapes in Africa by 2030.

—[email protected]