We celebrate all fathers doing a good job out there

There is no other country I would rather live in than Kenya. Seriously! This has to be the only country where a father has to steal his own child out of hospital because he cannot afford the bill while another is jailed because he provided for his family using cat meat that everybody seemed to enjoy devouring. This is Kenya!

As the world marked Father’s Day yesterday, many male parents in Kenya were still trying to make sense of the budget statement read by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich on Thursday. First of all, it was quite interesting and very heartwarming to hear Rotich waxing lyrical over how the economy has expanded, stating that economic growth stood at 6.3 per cent in 2018 and expressing confidence about the prospects of Kenya being a land of milk and honey in the very near future. This is when I realised that we, Kenyans, are a very pretentious lot who, to quote President Uhuru Kenyatta, “always like to complain”.

For instance, what is this we have been complaining about there being no money? Are you money? Is money you? The government is right—everything is, indeed hunky-dory. If it was not would Cooperative Bank have been able to pay their chief executive officer an average of over Sh1 million per day in 2018? Would Safaricom have made over Sh55 billion in 2018? I know you’ll probably tell me that government policies seem to favour the mighty and wealthy who own the big corporations which consequently kills small ones, but, in their defence, who cares? Government? (Chuckle).

In fact, people are so busy enjoying the growing economy, they no longer have the time to go watch the leather briefcase being delivered to half asleep Members of Parliament.

But not everybody was busy. There are still idle ones, such as Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim, who was busy Mike Tysoning his Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi over budgetary allocations just before Rotich walked in. Which makes me wonder, if the honourable member was feeling so pumped up, why would he not pick somebody his size and calibre, for instance, a camel?

Meanwhile, Murang’a county Woman Rep Sabina Chege has been the talk of town (again) — and when I say town I mean Social Media — after she was reduced to tears during an ‘Embrace’ function in her home county after she was booed while on stage. This means that Hon Sabina joins a long list of Public Criers who include such names as Dr. William Ruto (cried because he had become DP), Barack Obama (cried after a school shooting) and Teresa May (cried for failing to deliver Brexit).

Granted the others cried for reasons that would be considered a bit more superior than being booed while speaking on stage — do politicians get used to this? Do they even not waver feed off it? — it was definitely a move in the right direction for the 2nd term legislator. Practice makes perfect. When we finally create a PM position — Baba said we are changing this thing, get with the programme — I now know who would be perfect for that position.

Finally, being a father is an honour, a privilege, a challenge. It is not for the faint hearted or weak spirited. It is for those who do in their resolve to provide for, protect and preserve their children and their families by all means possible.

It’s an honour that cannot be bought or demanded for, but be earned through love and responsibility. To all fathers reading this, congratulations. You hold the axis so that the world can spin.

The writer is a Presenter at Kameme TV.

—[email protected]