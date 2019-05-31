Walk the talk on national prayers

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that brings together leaders to reflect and pray together for the country’s wellbeing and prosperity.

Ideally, this should be a perfect opportunity for our leadership to ponder the direction the country is taking and if we are going at the right speed, carrying excess baggage and have a roadmap to take us to the desired destination. And since its inception more than a decade ago, the event has brought together leaders from across the political divide to a round-table of sorts.

In the run-up to the breakfast, rehearsals are organised together, the choir that is made up of legislators of all shades and colours cobbles up a song or two of praise and political tensions are all but forgotten for the moment.

But as soon as the event is over, the gloves are put back, chest-thumping heroics resume pride of place in national politics and political chicanery resumes its rightful place in the general scheme of things.

In short, the emergence of political overtones in the theatre of events are conspiring to rob the function of its intent. More pointedly, our leadership has squandered a wonderful opportunity to fashion a national ethos that would rally the country together, away from strident decibels in the body politic.

Perhaps it is time leaders paused to ask themselves, just as the President rightly pointed out, if they are walking the talk. It would be something closely akin to engaging in a game of musical chairs if our leaders congregate for the prayer breakfast and close ranks, only to resume hostilities hours, if not days after the prayers.

Although we would be loath to appear to pontificate about this matter, it is defeatist and fleeting to invoke divine will if we at the same time strike our neighbour or use harsh words against them. And just as the President said, it is time the leaders asked if they do the things they say, or they just play to the gallery.

In other words, is the prayer breakfast an exercise in futility or do our leaders mean what they say? Do they say what they mean? Can we trust them to lead us to the next level as we stare stiff, national challenges in the face?

Do the meek folks we see singing together in a spirit of bonhomie, the same individuals who spew vitriol at each other on national television? Or is it a new breed we see annually during this occasion? Only they can answer these disturbing questions. Only they know who they truly are.