Unmask suspects who veil in courts

Last Friday, Chief Justice David Maraga raised concerns over the frequency in which suspects are appearing in court with their faces covered to conceal identity.

The trend, which has become common especially among suspects in corruption-related cases, has the ability to compromise the course of justice, and must be stopped. If a judge or magistrate, who is the undisputed arbiter in both criminal and civil litigation cannot identify the face of a suspect, how do they even ascertain who is in court?

Last year, it emerged that a suspect in a terror-related case, had absconded and her sister would appear in court on her behalf. This went on unnoticed for months because the suspect wore a veil, and so did her sister. If the actual suspect had vanished for good, no one would have been the wiser.

We agree wearing a hijab is a matter of religion, and Muslim suspects have been allowed to don the garment in court appearances. But if this hampers the administration of justice, for instance, the matter must be looked at afresh.

It’s even worse when suspects wear hooded sweaters or used shawls to hide faces. It is not clear why such individuals are not keen to be identified, as it is pretty obvious if they were innocent, they would finally be freed. The fact that they eschew media attention points to something that needs to be uncovered. We concur with Maraga’s stance that while the right to privacy must be protected, the due process of justice may be hampered if suspects in criminal matters are not easily identifiable and connected to the charges they face.

It is commendable that the CJ asked judges not to entertain the trend in their courts, saying it risks putting the Judiciary into disrepute.

The police and prison officers must ensure suspects appearing in court are easily identifiable. The presiding magistrate or judge must be sure the right persons have been presented. This is the same principle applied when trial takes place, and witnesses must demonstrate to the court who they saw or know and actually point fingers, literally.

Suspects should not be allowed to hide under the veil of anonymity. Revealing identities of suspects does not amount to infringement of individual rights.

If suspects in minor cases show their faces and are identifiable, so should those in major cases, especially where the public interest is more significant.