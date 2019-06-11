Uhuru order on banknotes, pending bills laudable

Sabina Akoth

This month started on an upbeat note. The people of Narok county set this tone, with their majestic appearances during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations. Their support for each other and for the presidency went a mile in fostering the devolved system of governance. It is, however, three directives from the government that have lifted the mood of the citizenry and promised to pad their pockets.

The first directive came from the Central Bank Governor, Patrick Njoroge, who through a previous gazette notice, temporarily changed the course of our money markets. It is now public knowledge that the Sh1,000 denomination will not be in circulation four months from now. The import of this directive is to curb corruption.

The move buffers previous directives that have lent a hand in the fight against corruption. Procurement guidelines are being streamlined, even as citizens witness the purge of corrupt procurement officialsfrom the public service.

The move to demonetise the currency has, therefore, been welcomed by ordinary citizens. First, as a means of exposing the thieves among them, as a mechanism to jumpstart the economy and also as an opportunity to participate in the fight against corruption.

The second directive, which came from the President, further enforced the need for a public service with integrity. The President directed that all pending payments that do not have audit queries be cleared by end month. Small and Medium Enterprises are the most affected by these delayed payments as it is estimated that both the National and County governments owe more than Sh108 billion to contractors and suppliers. The country is now looking towards making it a criminal offence for government to delay payments to suppliers beyond 60 days.

SME’s are the backbone of any economy. They rely on supply tenders to keep them going. Most borrow to meet the tender demands and are later left broke when there is no return to their investments. It is even more discouraging when the sections of the private sector are crippled because of bureaucracy. The unfortunate aspects of that directive however, is that there are counties that will not be able to pay within the directed period because of debts.

The third directive will also boost the fortunes of the small and medium enterprise traders. The President directed the Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards to honour pre-shipment inspections done by Kebs appointed agents. This will ensure that traders spend less time and resources accessing their goods. This must, however, be balanced with due regard to the welfare of the public.

If implemented, these directives promise to give a new lease of life to our economy. In particular, the fight against corruption may not have the fanfare that Kenyans long for, but the country is making progress through policy and other structures. What remains is the long-term change of public behaviour and perception. The government cannot do it alone. —The writer comments on topical issues