The elderly needs revolving cash to effectively beat stress, shock

Across the world, older people are typically among the poorest and most neglected.

The rush by working-age population to urban areas, means that a majority of the elderly are left in the rural areas without proper care.

Similarly, a rise in number of homes to take care of the elderly points to sheer neglect or dependency burden in the country.

The situation is further aggravated by the fact that just four out of every 10 people currently under employment have a pension cover. With a bigger population in the country are eking a living through informal sector employment, the picture of how the elderly are struggling is evident.

A 2018 World Population Data Sheet from the Population Reference Bureau (PRB) projects the share of the population aged 65 or older will more than double to seven percent from three percent by 2050.

Over the same period, share of children aged 0-14 will have fallen from 41 percent to 29 percent. This signifies that Kenya awaits a huge old-age dependency burden, if necessary, actions will not be taken by all stakeholders to correct the impending situations.

Already, Kenya is making huge strides in provision of social protection to its elderly citizens through the Inau Jamii programme, we still have a long way to go in terms of ensuring older people live a dignified life.

Since 2007, government has so far disbursed Sh 55.9 Billion to support older citizens from poor households in the country- through monthly Sh 2,000 stipend and NHIF cover to overcome poverty, lead a health and secure life.

Earlier trends show that beneficiaries of these cash transfers were only keen to meeting their immediate needs- buying food, clothes and paying school fees.

But things have first changed to a bigger focus on how to use the little resources to fight poverty sustainably.

The elderly are now splitting their cash collections wisely to allocate funds for investment in community groups and live assets.

A 2016 African Population and Health Research Centre Survey on impacts of Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme shows that beneficiaries also participate in local savings groups, acquisition and rearing of livestock, Purchase of stock for small businesses and invest in Inputs to actively participate in farming activities in rural homesteads.

Such investments are closer to their hearts and easier to follow up, giving them a piece of mind.

Through these investments the survey revealed beneficiaries reporting a reduction in prior anxiety, worry older people felt in context of insecure livelihoods and that they now have more feelings of happiness.

When the elderly feels comfortable, most of the working age population in urban centres become stress-free and lead a happy life.

However, such investments by the elderly are often ‘limited to beneficiaries receiving OPCT arrear lumpsums. This is only a fraction of thousands of beneficiaries.

National Treasury has allocated Sh 47.8 Billion to programmes geared towards achievement of universal health coverage for the next financial year starting July 2019. The funds will focus on specific interventions include scaling UHC to all counties and extending NHIF cover for elderly and severely disabled. This is commendable and will go a long way in supporting the wellbeing of older citizens.

To have an even bigger impact, government should consider other alternative ways of raising funds to support the new investment areas by ensuring access to liquid cash is guaranteed for the aged.

It is a high time that financial investment instruments are structured for the older citizens to unlock the potential they have started showing.

A revolving cash that is readily available when the elderly needs it, would go a long way in reducing old-age dependency and boosting economic activities even in satellite towns and give them comfort at retirement.