Step up war against youth drug abuse

Despite efforts to address it, the drug and alcohol abuse menace remains a serious social and public health problem in Kenya. Not only are more and more people getting hooked, the variety of substances keeps growing as new drugs and concoctions find their way into the market.

What is even more worrying is that the age of initiation into drugs continues to drop. A survey by the National Authority for Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) shows that children mainly get introduced to drugs at the upper classes of primary school and initial years of secondary school.

This an age when children are most impressionable, is prone to peer pressure and are inclined to experiment with new things. It is an age where parents, teachers, guardians, law enforcement agencies and society in general should be most vigilant if the youth are to escape the drugs snare.

Unfortunately, the vigilance is not good enough, according to the report of Nacada’s survey. The report says that children access drugs not just because of failure of the people, institutions and systems that should shield them from the evil, the very people who should be protecting them are, at times, the source of the harmful substances.

While most of the respondents in the survey said they access drugs through friends and other commercial sources, 7.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent of respondents said parents and teachers respectively are the source of drugs. That parents and teachers rank low on the list of drug agents is no consolation. The fact that the very people who hold the biggest responsibility for the welfare of the young are mentioned at all as a source of drugs is disturbing.

Even when they are not actively involved in initiating children to substance abuse, parents and teachers cannot escape blame for failing in their role of ensuring that the young are not exposed to drugs. According to the Nacada survey, 48.5 per cent of children are more likely to abuse drugs during school holidays. That is hardly a flattering statement about our parenting. It also reveals 30.4 per cent of children get drugs in the school compound and 21.8 per cent during school trips.

The Nacada report paints a picture of a society that is failing its young, thus jeopardising its future. However, it’s also through the collective efforts of parents, teachers and law enforcement agencies that the drug problem can be rolled back.