Somalia should choose dialogue, not litigation

PD Editorial

There are compelling reasons to amicably settle the 100,000 square kilometres maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia dating back five years when Mogadishu referred Nairobi to the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

The Horn of Africa appeared headed the right direction, more so, after Ethiopia and Eritrea reached understanding two years ago after decades of extremely costly hostilities that saw investments misdirected in military ware at the expense of growth and human development. But the region has even more pressing security matters arising from the terrorism situation in Somalia, which has spilled into Kenya with horrific and grave consequences which logically Mogadishu should give priority to.

Except for Afghanistan, no state in the modern era has been through what the Somalis have witnessed. Somalia has been without central authority since the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre three decades ago. Indeed, Somalia has during that period been the most frequently cited top of failed states, blighted by warlordism, savage clan and fratricidal animosities and in recent years the affliction of a cancer of a jihadist outfit called al Shabaab. In fact, as recently as this weekend, al Shabaab fighters killed seven Kenyan security personnel in Wajir by planting IEDs, adding to scores who have lost lives and limbs.

Kenya’s stance has been that the two states should engage in dialogue instead of international court arbitration. Apparently, the Mogadishu leadership, pushed by external extractive interests, driven by commercial and geo-strategic considerations, have opted to push for court option to disadvantage Kenya.

Kenya and Somalia are destined to remain neighbours for eternity but even more critical, is the inherent demographic dynamics. A large segment of Kenya’s population are of Somali stock. This shared heritage deserves strengthening. In recent years, there has been more determined steps to mainstream the Somali population economically and politically. What’s more, the standoff has potential to stoke dormant negative forces. Economic interests are critical to wellbeing but pandering to external manipulation poses a different ball game and blurs strategic objectives.

The two countries have recently engaged differently, including tit for tat diplomatic spats. How are the authorities expected to explain to Kenyans that it should continue making sacrifices as part of Amisom troops to restore order in a country whose government acts in away inimical to our own interests?