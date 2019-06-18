Roll out stimulus plan for growth

When Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich presented his Sh2.8 trillion budget last week, expectations were high that he would unveil stimulus plans for key sectors that are the mainstay of the economy.

What caught the eye of many observers was the meagre allocation to the agriculture sector which is a key plank for the Big Four agenda.

The sector, which employs more than 60 per cent of the population, was allocated a mere three per cent of the total expenditure, which is not enough considering agricultural activities contribute about 52 per cent to the GDP and account for 57 per cent of exports.

The funding is far below the Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security which recommends African nations allocate at least 10 per cent of national budgetary resources to agriculture. This means Kenya may again fail to attain its food security goals.

There was no real focus on setting up a robust micro-economic climate to enable the sector flourish amid changing climatic conditions.

Currently, farmers are recording low yields as they operate without certified seeds, fertiliser, technology, proper extension services and a credit crunch.

Indeed, Tanzanian and Ugandan farmers are literary feeding Kenyans, with cities like Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu flooded with imported produce. Topping the list of commodities exported to Kenya are potatoes, maize, beans, eggs and fruits.

If the government is serious about efforts to enhance food security, the sector must be given more monetary and technical support.

On social sectors, health was allocated five per cent of the budget while social protection culture and recreation was allocated three per cent. This starved of cash to sectors that cushion mwananchi from adverse economic shocks such high cost of living.

Rotich expanded the withholding tax base by roping in workers offering security services, cleaning and fumigation services, catering services outside hotel premises, transportation of goods, marketing and advertising. Owners of these firms — mostly SMEs — offer livelihood to thousands of Kenyans.

As Parliament embarks on debating Rotich’s expenditure plan it should recommend stimulus proposals that will spur economic growth.

It does not help the situation that the failure of the long rains has dampened growth prospects. World Bank has already cut the country’s growth this year to 5.7 per cent from an early projection of 5.8 per cent.

warning that if the government fails to meet tax collection targets, the economy could face more risk from macroeconomic instability.