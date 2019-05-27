Reduce coverage of political news

The emergence of the two major political protagonist groupings, loosely referred to as “Kieleweke” and “Tanga Tanga” has virtually put the country on electioneering mode, three years early. The development is as unfortunate as it is distressing for several reasons.

First, the country seems, at least from local media, as if elections are due in three months. Obviously, this happens at the expense of development and endeavours that would lift living standards of Kenyans.

Second, it has served to falsely inflate both egos and profiles of politicians, who are wallowing in the media glitz. It is undeserved because no issues that would, as retired President Moi put it; fill the sufurias of Wanjiku with ugali or githeri feature here.

Third, it has given national media a staccato, colourless and constant staple, which audience have come to expect every weekend. It is enough to give Kenyans verbal constipation. On the other hand, the media stands accused of elevating the parochialism exhibited by politicians to something closely akin to hero worship, which must cease forthwith.

Newsmakers and other individuals, who appeal to the media are more than just politicians and their usual adversarial approach to issues. Although the media and politicians are conjoined at the hips, decisions must be made not to give them pride of front page and as major articles in electronic media.

Media, as opinion shapers and conscience of the nation, must engage in plenty of introspection and decide that this weekly staple of the “Kieleweke” and “Tanga Tanga” must occupy its space in the inside pages of newspapers, and as minor items on radio and TV.

Granted, churches have continued to give the pulpit to politicians to canvass for votes, perhaps, because the latter have demonstrated undue generosity to the church in general. This must be controlled for it risks of lowering the dignity and reverence the people hold for the Church. Politics and politicking must be relegated to the relevant platforms; at rallies where they can spew their propaganda and perfect their art and craft as charlatans.

There are myriad issues that call for both response and action from Kenyans, not least environmental degradation,unemployment, dwindling harvests, global warming, emergence of gangs that kill, maim and plunder at whim and so on. Listening to drivel by politicians must be reduced to a trickle in our news.