People-centred approach key to growth

Kenya’s social and economic programmes remain in sharp focus as the nation grapples with the huge task of delivering on its development agenda.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted professors from Harvard Business School on a benchmarking visit on what they described as “examples of outstanding leadership” on the continent.

They were particularly interested in building a better understanding of Africa’s vital role in the world economy and on the delivery of Kenya’s national socio-economic development blueprint, Vision 2030, which they noted was “audacious and ambitious”.

Now, that kind of attention coming from the distinguished Harvard dons is noteworthy of the country’s track record and commitment in attaining its development goals for its main stakeholders – the people and the environment.

President Uhuru was the first to acknowledge the challenges, strengths and weaknesses facing Kenya in achieving its goals of lifting the people out of poverty through good governance, social and economic inclusion. The development of infrastructure and regional integration through free movement of people and goods is also a crucial aspect of this growth and a vital cog in the wheel of progress.

He went ahead to identify the principal pillars of his administration’s development agenda, pinpointing free primary and secondary school education, technical and vocational education and universal health coverage as the foundation of this vision.

The road ahead is difficult but surmountable, but all stakeholders must work together to achieve the targets spelt out in the United Nations Social Development Goals (SDGs)

Experts have concluded that developing countries such as Kenya must start with issues that directly touch on the lives of the people and in which they can participate to lift themselves out of poverty.

Such “low-hanging fruits”, include, early childhood development education, agriculture and environmental conservation.

We must start asking the hard questions. What would be of more immediate benefit to the people? The government borrowing Sh900 billion to fund a futuristic coal energy project in a country with readily available renewable energy sources or pumping Sh300 billion to the ailing agricultural sector? Wouldn’t the country witness a major green revolution, food insecurity turnaround and improvement in incomes and job creation through such a people-centred approach?

Kenya’s economic potential is enormous, but until now policymakers have not successfully defined the political and economic steps that must be taken to realise this potential fully.

The Harvard professors visit has provided useful lessons on how Kenya can take advantage of the new approach in international development policy. The public-private partnership (PPP) model offers the way forward.

Coordination and cooperation with local, national, regional and the many bilateral and multilateral players will not only attract the much-needed private investment, but will also boost growth and productivity, create jobs and raise living standards as envisioned in Vision 2030.