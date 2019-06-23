Open letter to Safaricom boss, Bob Collymore

As the chief executive of East Africa’s leading telco, I can bet my Sunday lunch you have read this rather humdrum column, penned by a guy with thinning hair just like yours.

Okay, I am not sure why you shave your head just like I do mine but we shall get there shortly.

I have a sneaky feeling the first time you saw my picture on this page or saw me on television pretending to analyse current affairs, your heart missed a bit.

I hope I am wrong but fear I am right, but I think you must have thought you were looking at a spitting image of yourself. Well, almost.

My instincts tell me that I look like what you may have looked like at the nice, ripe age of, let’s say, 50. It is a nice age to be in.

When you were my age, you had just gotten your current job and I imagine you changed a few things about yourself.

Probably you hit the gym more, spent more time with your beautiful wife and thought more about life. You see, life is funny. You spend 40 years trying to build your life. Then spend the other 40 wondering what life is all about. Well, such is life.

But we digress.

Organise party

I was telling you why every time you look at my picture, you are reminded of yourself. Now, listen to this. It has been happening to me too. Guys have stopped me in the streets, at shopping malls, entertainment and mutura joints, practically everywhere and asked if I am Bob Collymore.

Well, they ask if you are my brother and I tell that is a possibility, and what worries me more is the probability. Being a well-read man, I know you and I are on the same page. As a scribe, I will tell you we say we are reading from the same script. You can say we are on the same wavelength.

The issue is, I have a sneaky feeling you are my brother. It is possible. I know you were born in Guyana and you are a British citizen. That is neither here nor there. You are Kenyan too. At least you have said it often times.

I am as Kenyan as they come and if you admit you are Kenyan too, then you could easily be my brother.

You see, the media has been awash with stories of two girls, twins, who were switched at birth but have thankfully been reunited. It started with two humans being told they look alike, just like you and I are being told. You get the drift, don’t you?

Being men of the world, we do not need a DNA test to clear the air about our being kindred. Just invite me for tea and take a proper look at me. It will set your blood racing.

Having cleared the little matter of our kinship, we will organise a weird party our politicians refer to as homecoming. Of course, I have never understood it; a fellow being received in his own home village after winning elections or something. I mean, the folks have always come home so why the excitement?

Well, ours will be different because we will have just discovered each other, and that the same blood flows in our veins.

You will be introduced to my folks, our folks, really. Why this introduction is one-sided is because your folks, who are also my folks, are rather far. Not many Kenyans have heard of Guyana, let alone know where it is. You see?

I gather that you are not particularly keen on Kenyan food and prefer Chinese and Indian food. That little matter can be fixed, but meanwhile, there is no harm trying Kikuyu food.

Just in passing, I imagine you have no qualms at all trying an unbelievably rich and nutritious mixture of rice, maize, beans, potatoes, carrots and a healthy dose of water just so you don’t choke on your food.

We will get to the other little matter of just where you rear cattle, goats, sheep, just like we, your folks, do. I hear you love helicopter rides. Some of your new folks never saw one.

Bro Bob, let us take tea soon. You or I can do the buying. If I do the buying, it will be at those little joints where the menu is written in chalk on the wall. I know you have never seen that. Be my guest! The writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily