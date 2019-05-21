Of wild rumours doing the rounds about my ‘absence’

Patrick Wachira

If you are as media savvy as I suspect you are, you will have picked some exaggerated social discourse (ESD)—as I call them—or rumours about me.

Folks who went to ordinary schools with ordinary teachers who taught ordinary education call such stuff rumours. Of course, if you went to a school that also served as a polling station during election time, you know what I am referring to here.

By contrast, if you attended an academy where you held elections for prefects, or ate buffet meals, or had a few sets of uniform, complete with shoes, you need to ask your peers why a primary school should also serve the national electoral agency. But we digress.

Now some of the recent ESDs about me have been spiced generously with conspiracy theories, inexactitudes (that is how I refer to lies), pure myth and are now sounding like folk tales.

You see, I took a few days off from my daily grind as a wordsmith to travel to my roots and greet my supporters among other humdrum duties, such as checking if that lanky local lad, Slim, is still stealing my eggs.

The lad will be my undoing. How does my side hustle or is it hussle, succeed if the likes of this sly neighbour thinks he will grow rich by offloading some of my earthly possessions? I need to speak to his pastor and not necessarily in confidence.

What a coincident?

I have a feeling this chap steals more than eggs but I will soon find out. The Nyumba Kumi thing has yet to reach my bundu. Perhaps, it is part of the Vision 2030 (does it still exist?).

Well, I was telling you about my excursion away from the city of many lights (as Nairobi is referred to by rural folk) last week. As fate would have it, my absence coincided with a few other happenings, such as the absence of one UM Kenyatta.

Now, my detractors went to town with the (false) tale that I had found a job as the keeper of Uhuru’s press releases. This is literal and not THAT sense that journalists know only too well.

“I have been suspicious about that bloke all along. How does he happen to be away just when the President is away? Don’t you see the connection? He works for the President!” went a social media wag.

Another “media observer” went viral with a posting that I had left for the DRC, where I own a gold mine into which a few of my cousins had stolen from, thus my lengthy absence. (I secretly wish this was true, for I would join the big league of the fellows who live in leafy suburbs and whose residences are measured in plinth area, rather than two or three bedrooms.)

The only trouble with this obviously welcome development would be that my good friend George Kinoti would take more than just friendly interest in me and he and his buddy, Noordin Haji, would come visiting, and not for breakfast.

Just a break!

There was even a rumour that a member of the fairer sex had taken more than just cursory interest in me and had spirited me off to some part of the coast, to wallow in virgin luxury on some sunny beach. I will not comment on this because I have adult children who diligently read the newspaper their father works for.

So, you can understand my consternation when I returned to the city and many folks were surprised to see me, some asking why I had returned at all.

My feeble explanations that I was taking a break from word-smithing labour in some sauna, sweating off my weeklong fatigue fell on deaf ears.

As we speak, I am still getting enquiries about how much gold I possess and whether I own a luxury villa out there in the DRC or even Nyali. If I owned any of these, I would not be waiting for our version of winter here in the city of Sonko, pal to the fellow he has saved in his phone as Waititi.

The truth is I still live in my humble abode, where cockroaches routinely starve to death, and I still owe Njoro, the mutura merchant few pounds for some of his stuff, eaten as supper recently.

I also owe his neighbour, Kev, for matumbo taken on credit, which will be repaid late next week, at the earliest. If he does not like it, he can go hang. After all, I remain his best customer yet.

Have a rumour-free week, folks!

The writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily