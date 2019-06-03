Of past quick, simple arrests to ‘need for dignity’ in task

Growing up as a lad out there in Nakuru, I was familiar with police operations and raids that sought to smoke out bad elements from peace-loving wananchi in the estates. Although cops wore kaptula (shorts) and batithi as part of the official ensemble, their arrest procedures were simple and effective.

The rotten apples were arrested without much ado, and they were either handcuffed if they showed the slightest hint of resisting arrest, or grabbed by the seat of their pants and frog-marched to the nearest police station.

That mode of securing a suspect was and is rightly referred to as kishiko cha kinyoriro. If a cop told you unaleta kinyoriro or unanyeta, you had better be prepared for a little manhandling

Since we were fewer then, cops did not need lots of cars to ferry troublemakers to the station. You were simply escorted (see frogmarched above) to the nearest station where you parted with your belt and one shoe. In the beginning, you left both shoes at the report office but since some sly blokes frequently left wearing shoes that didn’t belong to them, a system was devised to ensure no one stole another thief’s shoes, especially under the very nose of the law. Thus the one shoe arrangement.

Welcome suspect

When you are in the police cell for any reason of suspicion, you are fed fairly miserable fare, mostly boiled cabbage and brown ugali. The cabbage swims in some thin gruel, mainly soup from the cabbage and some salt. All these are served in plastic plates. If you lose your appetite, that’s your funeral. Your cell mates enjoy on your behalf.

Ask Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititi (as his partner in crime Sonko calls him). He has been a guest of the State a few times. And I hear he gobbles up that government meal, which would otherwise make lesser men quake in their false Italian boots.

It is this honourable treatment by police officers that the honcho of governors, one Wycliffe Oparanya wants taken from suspects.

You see, Oparanya reckons that governors, if and when arrested for whatever reason, should be treated with dignity. And since he did not elaborate, let us conjure up just what he has in mind.

I am willing to bet my Sunday lunch he means that if a governor commits a crime, which now almost invariably means dipping fingers into the cookie jar, police should call him on his cellphone and inform him of his impending arrest.

Of course, he should be put in a limousine (I have no idea where these will come from just for police work of arresting governors!) and ferried to the nearest cop station. A reception committee, perhaps comprising the OCS, OCPD and other top cops should be at hand to welcome the VIP suspect. Some coffee, pastries and biscuits could be added to this grand reception.

Maybe a leather seat is where our governor will plant his posterior on as he is interrogated, shortly before he is escorted for his four-course lunch, courtesy of taxpayers, read you and I.

You see, this Oparanya chap thinks that Waititi was mishandled last week when he was arrested by EACC sleuths, being frogmarched and all that.

I have no idea where this Oparanya bloke was born and brought up but his idea of how governors should be treated belongs to another planet.

In the mind of Oparanya, his ilk is more equal than other homo sapiens, just like in that famous classic by George Orwell, Animal Farm.

Perhaps Oparanya should familiarise himself with the Penal Code and tell us if there are any clauses that single out governors for preferential treatment when they are suspected of breaking the law. Which is why I like cops. If you break the law, you are a suspect, whether you are his brother or not. The law is the law. Au sio?

Talking of cops, they are an endangered species out there in western Kenya.

Some extremely daring hoodlums paid a whole OCPD a visit, stole phones and other valuables and made away with his gun as well.

So, if an OCPD can fall victim to the vagaries of outlaws such as a group of brothers, one calling itself 42 brothers, another 12 brothers, where, pray, does that leave the hoi polloi? Does that mean a senior cop such as an OCS or OCPD requires security to spend a peaceful night’s rest?

We are living in very interesting times indeed.

The writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily