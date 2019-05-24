Of fake cash, gold and alarming link to politics

In February, a man was arraigned for impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta. Allegedly, the flamboyant “businessman” financed his lavish lifestyle by squeezing millions out of the greedy and gullible! How he did that is like a scene in a comic blockbuster.

Apparently, the fraudster would identify his victim, mimic Uhuru’s voice on phone and appeal to his prey’s selfish interest and by the time the latter realised he was being conned, he would have parted with his millions. Before Kenyans laughed off the expensive joke, officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit raided a house in Kwihota village, Gatong’ora ward, Ruiru where Sh32.6 billion fake currencies and 70kg fake gold was seized.

A month later, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations impounded Sh2.6 billion fake money (in dollars) and fake gold in a safe deposit box at a Barclays Bank’s branch in Nairobi.

Just when we thought we had seen it all, we were in for a rude shock! In a house – guarded by GSU officers in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa, a Sh400 million fake gold deal was cooking! In the kitchen, apparently, was a senior politician and few other charlatans.

While the prevalence of such cases in the capital is alarmingly high, it is their connection to politics that is more shocking! In the heart of these alleged heinous crimes is a politician or fraudsters working for or with politicians. Politics is supposed to be central in the development of a nation and politicians are meant to be the change agents for a country’s economic growth. But Kenya is a different kettle of fish altogether.

Maybe our situation could best be described by Mehmet Murat’s quote:“A silver-tongued charlatan and a half-wit society are made for each other! When these two come together in an election, a great disaster happens: Charlatan comes to power!”

Is Kenya’s electorate half-wit and did we vote for charlatans in places of power? Was it the lure of money splashed during campaigns or are we in love with bad boys? Maybe the American songwriter Cyndi Lauper was right when she said “Money changes everything.”

Surprisingly, Kenya is not alone. Centre for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan research group that tracks campaign fundraising and spending in the US found a great correlation between money and victory in elections—a candidate who spends the most money usually carries the day.

In their political science book, The Dictator’s Handbook: Why Bad Behaviour is Almost Always Good Politics, Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alastair Smith assert that political leaders do whatever keeps them in power. They don’t care about interests of the nation or the people — not unless they have to.

In their cynical analysis of politics, the authors explain why money is important to political leaders; they need money to run their castles, feed the wife and concubines, buy gifts for sycophants and deposit some in their secret Swiss accounts.

I think nothing explains the upsurge of cases of corruption, fake money and gold in Kenya better than politicians clamour to accumulate as much wealth as they can to splash during campaigns.