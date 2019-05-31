Njiraini successor work cut out for him at KRA

Sabina Akoth

Taxation has a critical link to self-governance. How a government taxes its people and manages its domestic finances determines its popularity and longevity. Tomorrow’s Madaraka Day celebrations will happen amidst news the Kenya Revenue Authority seeks to recruit a new Commissioner General to replace John Njiraini.

This begs for a broader understanding of the state of our revenue collection systems several decades after independence.

Five candidates have already been shortlisted for the job through a competitive process. If all goes as planned, then KRA, and the country at large, will have a new personality at the helm to take charge of revenue collection. The question that many Kenyans are asking, however, is whether a change of leadership is all KRA needs at the moment. For the taxpayers, KRA is both a burden and a necessity. On one hand it is a significant component of governance structures.

Citizens are able to eat from their sweat and plan ahead collectively based on their annual contributions. Recent initiatives such as the digitisation of KRA systems have made it easier to relate with taxpayers. It is such clarity and singularity of purpose that brings a free nation together in both subtle and significant ways.

For some citizens, however, KRA is a thorn in the flesh. Some of them are genuine Kenyans, willing and able to contribute to the national bucket. Yet others are swindlers, unwilling to pay their way for public goods and services. Yet both groups provide a reasonable basis for the desired changes within KRA.

First, there is lack of knowledge on taxation laws and requirements. It is often said an educated population is likely to yield better to processes and procedures. It is only recently that KRA became “open and approachable” to the people.

We can now see and hear adverts in the media asking Kenyan to take charge of their taxes. Print media is equally packed with adverts asking the taxpayer to contribute to nation building. But this is not enough when done on a one-off basis. Taxpayers need frequent sensitisation and accurate information on why, how, when and where they should pay taxes.

Secondly, the continued reliance on high-income earners is beginning to wear thin. Life is becoming harder by the day, even for that group of taxpayers. It is not a sustainable way to raise revenues and it is, therefore, important that KRA finds means of sharing the burden between the formal and informal sectors. The same measures should be applied to the e-commerce sector which is providing new yet unique challenges for revenue collection.

The high incidences of tax evasion are proving to be a challenge. The vice is perpetuated in various ways, including individuals and companies’ collusion with KRA officials to pay less than they owe their country. The recent indictment of tens of KRA officials speaks to the rot that has and continues to affect our revenue collection system.

Further, transfer pricing by multinational companies is also impacting on how much we collect for development. Many multinational institutions are able to adopt varied transfer pricing mechanisms and get away with little to no tax on certain goods and services.

Our tax deficit gap is widening by the day and more needs to be done to balance the equation. KRA must be seen to work harder and more creatively towards this goal. There are ongoing incentives towards better trade and employment opportunity for the masses. Such opportunities changes should not catch KRA flatfooted. Further, the nexus between self-tax and good governance must be re-emphasised.

Achieving the above will require a leader of unique but solid character. The successful candidate from the five shortlisted will have to be more hands-on and more decisive than his predecessor. He will need to create even bigger networks to help him address the above challenges.

He must also be imaginative enough to reach out to younger (and even future) taxpayers on the patriotism behind tax paying. Of immediate concern to him, however, should be to cover up all the loopholes that the indicted KRA staff have left in their wake. KRA, like other national institutions, should always be above such reproach. The writer comments on socio-political and development issues