New approach needed in war on cattle rustling

Bethwel Kaino

Kerio Valley region has in the past few months experienced numerous cases of banditry and cattle raids, which have impacted negatively to the socio-economic fortunes of residents.

The otherwise agriculturally-rich region has been turned into valley of death with more than 20 people killed and scores of families fleeing their homes and farms.

Several schools face closure, the latest being Chesawach and Embomir where two pupils were killed by bandits.

In a separate attack, two former students of Tot Secondary School were killed at Kapkobil grounds. They were waiting to join university later this year.

And last Friday, a man in his early 20s was killed at Chesongoch grounds by bandits believed to have crossed over from Tiaty constituency, Baringo county.

These incidents are taking place in broad daylight, in an area with a presence of security personnel. But, in most cases, none of the attackers is arrested.

The reemergence of cattle rustling in Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo counties calls for urgent intervention.

The killing of women and children, who have nothing to do with cattle rustling, is particularly disturbing.

Many families have lost their breadwinners in raids, thus raising poverty levels. The menace has also denied residents their social, economic and political rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The presence of firearms in the wrong hands is largely to blame for acts of lawlessness in Kerio Valley. Despite numerous operations to mop up illegal guns, criminals continue their reign of terror.

Police deployed to the rustling-prone areas are often outmaneuvered by the raiders due to several factors, including a harsh terrain and lack of proper equipment.

Forcible disarmament operations seem not to be a solution to banditry and cattle rustling. The operations have also proved costly in terms of loss of lives of civilians and officers killed in the line of duty.

The influx of illegal arms in the region can partly be attributed to proximity to Uganda and Southern Sudan where a gun can be acquired with the price of two or three cows.

When former Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery ordered the registration of all firearms in civilian hands in 2015, the move greatly reduced acts of lawlessness because it was easier for the government to identify guns used in attacks and action would be taken against the culprits.

But since the registration programme has not been given the seriousness it deserves, it seems residents in the region have acquired more firearms and are using them to engage in banditry and cattle rustling activities.

The government should, therefore, reintroduce the late Nkaisery’s programme of firearms registration so as to regulate and monitor them.

A long-term solution to the cattle rustling menace is to bring the region into the nation’s economic mainstream by improving roads, building schools and hospitals and setting up irrigation schemes by the National and county governments.

—The writer works for the Deputy President’s Press. Comments expressed here are his own ([email protected])