MPs tussle over perks shameful

Members of Parliament yesterday declared they would not refund the Sh2.5 million had they each received as house allowance backdated to last year.

They argued that they pocketed the cash remitted to them on grounds that they were not State officers. That is despite insistence by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) that they were not entitled to such an allowance, as their basic salary comprised housing allowance, all computed together into a lump sum.

Regrettably, this cogent argument has been thrown out of the window, to be replaced by apparent vendetta and chest thumping heroics.

The move to keep the housing allowance awarded irregularly also goes against the grain of the hard times Kenyans are going through as inflation bites, debt burden escalates and budget deficits grow.

Indeed, MPs’ insistence that they would not heed the instructions of the SRC, the outfit mandated by law to set salaries and emoluments for government and State officers, is a backhanded compliment that smacks of sinister agenda.

True, the MPs, through the Budget and Appropriations Committee, slashed their budget for foreign travel and allocations to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

That is to their credit. In what is perceived as revenge, the MPs slashed the SRC budget by over Sh100 million, an obvious move to get back at the commission for opposing their Sh250,000 monthly housing allowance.

Whereas SRC must also spend prudently, the move by MPs to prune their allocation reeks of malice.

As the legislative arm of government whose main role is oversight other arms of governance, the MPs must rise above parochial self-serving issues and broaden their scope.

Further, the House must start to see itself as among custodians of public good and desist from seeing private gain as their stock in trade. The House allowance issue is one of such.

Even the manner they have made their declaration, saying “nothing will move us” smacks of crude arrogance. The electorate deserves better. MPs too should tighten belts like the rest of us.