MPs not providing representational value

Sabina Akoth

Monitoring and evaluation is a critical aspect of service delivery. It gives you an idea of where you are headed and whether you are meeting your intended targets. It is based on this that the country often appreciates the input of research institutions that eagerly feed it with opinion polls. From politics to street culture, opinion polls provide the citizens with a mirror through which they can see and rate themselves.

The most recent opinion poll conducted by Infotrak has revealed the social, political and economic state of the country. Majority of citizens feels that the country is headed the wrong direction with the residents of Western and Nairobi region recording the highest discontent.

Unemployment, the rising cost of living and rampant corruption have been identified as the reasons for this downward trend. Citizens have further identified the President, the Deputy President and politicians as the main sources of their woes.

In the quest for a decent living, Kenyans however appear to have relinquished their powers to the political class. There is a pervasive sense of hopelessness rooted amongst the citizenry. A glimpse into the current lifestyle of most politicians, and particularly members of the legislature, reveals a group of individuals that are far removed from the needs of the electorate.

The reality is that majority of the members of the legislature are now consumed by their 2022 interests. Most of them are more inclined to surviving the next political onslaught than service delivery to their constituents.

Parliamentarians have three main roles under the Constitution. To legislate, provide oversight of the Executive and to represent the interests of the electorate.

The output from the National Assembly is however under question based of these parameters. For example, the quorum during debates on bills and policies is often very low. This is even with critical and controversial laws such as the two- thirds gender debate that appears to have reached a dead end.

Of the 349 MPs, it is approximated that only 50 make it for debates on the floor of the House and perhaps even less within parliamentary committees. This of course affects the quality of the laws and debates that emanate from them.

The current political situation has also enabled a transfer of political fuds from the public into Parliament. The Handshake and the quest for power in 2022 have, to a large extent, stifled productive debates in Parliament.

Be that as it may, voters have high expectations as far as their representation is concerned and the aimless politics that is denying voters their due can be addressed by both legal and political means. First, there is need for a tangible score card on the performance of the CDF accounts within their constituencies.

Voters should also implement that recall clause that is provided for in the Constitution. By August, most parliamentarians will have finished their second year and will be ripe for recall based on their performances.

Moving forward, we could adopt the midterm election cycles as is in other democracies. This will ensure that development takes precedence and politicians do not hand on the coat tails of presidential candidates to get elected. – The writer comments on topical issues.