MPs are putting us on the firing line

It is official: I am now my own advisor on political affairs. I have sacked one Nzaya Nzayadio. As you may know, he has been my official advisor on matters politics, but I recently discovered that what he calls sound advice is mostly sound with little advice. I am about to tell you what he did the other day that made him lose his job.

Meanwhile, I will recruit a new advisor once this Division of Revenue brouhaha is settled. Watch out for the advert.

Back to Nzaya. This fellow the other day came to me wearing the face of a sage philosopher mulling over a life and death issue.

“Bwana Gwinso, vile kunaenda, we need to do something. If this revenue thing is not solved soon…”

“But that’s obvious,” I said. “And it will not be us alone. The whole country will suffer.”

“But your rivals will take advantage of the situation to spoil your name,” he said. I was alarmed.

“So what do we do?” I asked.

“Call a meeting of opinion leaders in our ward and seek their opinions.”

That sounded wise, so I gave him the go-ahead to plan for the event. Luckily, schools were closed for the mid-term break, so we easily got a venue.

I arrived in the school hall to find a group of serious-looking people. However, I could recognise few faces in there. Nzaya Nzayadio called the meeting to order and introduced the purpose of our gathering. He then invited me to speak.

“Friends, you have all heard about this Division of Revenue Bill thing. You also know that there is a dispute between the senators and the MPs. Now, this is definitely going to affect our operations in the ward. My reason for inviting you here is that we brainstorm on what to do in case the money delays, or does not come at all,” I said to my hushed audience. “But it is obvious that we have to tighten our belts.” I saw a hand shoot up, and I gave the owner the chance to speak.

“Bwana MCA, it is good you have invited us here. It shows you respect us. However, you have not told us one thing, what are the terms of our engagement? I mean what are we getting? Or is it kazi ya kanisa?” I heard some murmurs.

“Well, friends. I will be honest with you. This is purely my own initiative. Nzaya here will bear me witness.”

Another fellow was on his feet. “Bwana MCA, what do you take us for? We know you want to persuade us to accept less money in the counties so that you can have more to eat, you and those MPs. We also know that you were given money for that purpose. We know these things!” An applause followed.

Nzaya whispered to me, “What do you have with you now?” I had no money on me and I told him so. “Then make a promise,” he breathed.

I was going to do nothing of the sort. Instead I explained to the group the truth about the meeting, but my words fell on deaf ears. The room was full of murmurs.

A fellow whose face was common face in the corridors of the county offices shot up and declared, “We are not going to waste our time here. Friends, let’s go.” With that, the group walked out, leaving me and Nzaya in the hall.

We looked at one another speechlessly for a while. “Nzaya, what kind of people did you invite here?” I asked.

“But Mhesh, you did not expect these people to give advice for free,” he said. Were it not for the fear of wearing striped uniform, Nzaya would now be nursing serious injuries. “You are fired!” I shouted instead, and walked out. I won’t have such miscreants as advisors. Sipendi kiherehere!

